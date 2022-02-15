IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.