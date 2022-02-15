ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in ImmuCell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 62,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ImmuCell by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ImmuCell by 15.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 11.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ImmuCell stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 million, a PE ratio of 810.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

