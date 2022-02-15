Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Issue $0.64 Dividend

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.642 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

