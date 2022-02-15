Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 9,626 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $655,723.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60.

PI stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. 262,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,580. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.