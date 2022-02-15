Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Trimmed by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Incyte by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

