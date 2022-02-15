Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

