Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.62

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $4.34. Information Analysis shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 215,000 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.
About Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Information Analysis (IAIC)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.