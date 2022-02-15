Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,438 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Ingersoll Rand worth $35,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,007,000 after acquiring an additional 136,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

