Injective Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.36 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $362.49 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038182 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00105700 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.