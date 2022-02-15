Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) PT Raised to $75.00

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inotiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.26 million, a P/E ratio of -154.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inotiv will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

