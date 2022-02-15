Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) PT Raised to $75.00

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
NOTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inotiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.
Shares of NOTV stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.26 million, a P/E ratio of -154.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.
In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inotiv (NOTV)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.