Insider Buying: CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Buys 1,650 Shares of Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CDW stock opened at $176.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $148.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,417,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.