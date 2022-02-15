Insider Selling: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Sells 16,800 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,145.50.

Shares of TSE:BNE traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 304,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.38.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.81.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.