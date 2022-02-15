Insider Selling: Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Sells 450,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.35. The company had a trading volume of 713,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.61. Endeavour Mining plc has a 12 month low of C$23.12 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

EDV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,830.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$904.18.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

