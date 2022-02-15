Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 274,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,533. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

