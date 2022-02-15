Insmed (INSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $72,141.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insmed stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.