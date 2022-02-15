Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of ITR opened at C$2.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.59. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09).

In other Integra Resources news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

