Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Desjardins

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITRG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. 126,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

