Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IGAP stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 28,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310. Integrity Applications has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87.

Get Integrity Applications alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrity Applications stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Integrity Applications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrity Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrity Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.