International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stake Cut by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,718 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,229.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 476,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 440,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 424,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 210,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,582,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 413,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. 825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,999. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

