International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.93.

NYSE IFF opened at $131.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $125.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,739,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $332,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

