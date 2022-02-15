International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.23) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Monday, November 29th.

IPF opened at GBX 123 ($1.66) on Friday. International Personal Finance has a one year low of GBX 77.30 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 158 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.33. The company has a market capitalization of £273.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.54.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

