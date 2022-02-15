Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IVAC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

IVAC stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $8.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac during the third quarter valued at $64,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intevac during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the second quarter valued at $74,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 40.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

