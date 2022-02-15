Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) Holdings Raised by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) by 408.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned about 1.34% of Inventiva worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inventiva alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

IVA stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. 3,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409. Inventiva S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.