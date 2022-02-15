Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE VBF opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.06. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill bought 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,824.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 553,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

