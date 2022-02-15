Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,902,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

KBWB stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.97. 5,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,650. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $56.57 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

