Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Norfolk Southern worth $157,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 59.0% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 50.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $85,223,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $272.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.23. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

