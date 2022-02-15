Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.24% of Installed Building Products worth $166,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,415 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.43 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.77.

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

