Invesco Ltd. Has $150.20 Million Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.47% of Rocket Companies worth $150,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

RKT opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

