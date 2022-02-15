Invesco Ltd. Has $162.87 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.81% of Assurant worth $162,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 664,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,505,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant stock opened at $161.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average is $159.50. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.