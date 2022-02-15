Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,856,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Digital Realty Trust worth $168,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after acquiring an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.46.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.