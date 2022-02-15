Invesco Ltd. Sells 100,385 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,312,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,385 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 33.58% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $158,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 758,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 258,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 97,343 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.