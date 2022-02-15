Invesco Ltd. Sells 266 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.37% of Everest Re Group worth $136,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.63.

NYSE:RE opened at $293.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.81 and its 200 day moving average is $270.51. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $296.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

