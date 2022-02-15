Invesco Ltd. Sells 431,121 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.48% of Verisk Analytics worth $155,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $191.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.19 and a 200-day moving average of $208.16. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.