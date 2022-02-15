Invesco Ltd. Sells 65,515 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,317,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $157,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,440,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 44,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABC opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $143.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.37.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,138 shares of company stock worth $21,500,618 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

