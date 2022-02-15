Invesco Ltd. Sells 67,458 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,458 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.73% of Fox Factory worth $166,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 105.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $125.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $117.59 and a 1-year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

