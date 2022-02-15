Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 257,356 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Cognex worth $139,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cognex by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

