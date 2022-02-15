Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 133,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,291,000 after buying an additional 559,148 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $86.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.