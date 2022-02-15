Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PayPal (PYPL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL):

2/13/2022 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $140.00.

2/3/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $166.00.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $310.00 to $220.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $280.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $221.00 to $147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $224.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $230.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $342.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $260.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/2/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $315.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $263.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $227.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $345.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $277.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

1/11/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $264.00 to $229.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $298.00 to $230.00.

1/4/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PayPal is suffering from intensifying competition in the digital payment market. This poses a serious risk to the company’s market position. Further, mounting expenses are hurting PayPal’s margin expansion. This remains a major negative. Nevertheless, increasing net new active accounts and strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform remain positives. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Also, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Further, foreign exchange headwinds are major overhangs.”

1/2/2022 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $278.00.

12/20/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

