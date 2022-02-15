iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IPW stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. iPower has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

