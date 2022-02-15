iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,948 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

