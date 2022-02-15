iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 7.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 133,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,057,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. Benchmark began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

