IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.515-3.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.250 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.17.

IQV stock opened at $238.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.97. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

