IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.95-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7-15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.94 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.17.

NYSE:IQV traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

