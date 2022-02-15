iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. iRobot has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $134.68.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 50.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

