iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Increased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,631,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $107.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.73.

