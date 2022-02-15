iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Cut by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,715 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after buying an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,061,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,261,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,977,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. 193,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,774,000. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

