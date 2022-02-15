iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,868,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.86. 56,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,628. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.73 and a one year high of $109.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.48.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
