iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,868,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.86. 56,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,628. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.73 and a one year high of $109.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3,574.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 192,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after purchasing an additional 186,957 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,941,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,033,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 778.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

