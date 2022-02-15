iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Down 37.7% in January

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

