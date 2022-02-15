iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 357,018 shares.The stock last traded at $155.63 and had previously closed at $153.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

