iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 117,362 shares.The stock last traded at $109.73 and had previously closed at $108.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.